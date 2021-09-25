Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Raven Industries worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,321,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,754,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raven Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAVN shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.