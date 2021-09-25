Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,433 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

