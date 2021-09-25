Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Prothena worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $5,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $75.32 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

