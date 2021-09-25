Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,860 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Verra Mobility worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 72.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 149.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $8,433,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 78.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

