Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

