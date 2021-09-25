Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 60.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

