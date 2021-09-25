Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $27,220,551 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.40 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

