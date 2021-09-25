Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 674.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of LiveRamp worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

RAMP stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.