Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.62 Million in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 330,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.