Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.75. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

