Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 446,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Uxin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.25. Uxin Limited has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

