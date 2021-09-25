Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cactus worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 874.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cactus by 458.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 101,835.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 488,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 261.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

