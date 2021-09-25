Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

