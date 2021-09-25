Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,087 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 598.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 979.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 411,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 373,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.