Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTR. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. Analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.