Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 2,484 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

