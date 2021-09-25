Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 42,696 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVNS opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,051.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

