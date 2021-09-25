Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $162.61 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

