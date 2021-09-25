Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Eneti worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NETI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

