Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 12,295 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 68,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

