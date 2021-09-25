Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

BMI opened at $106.77 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.