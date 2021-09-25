Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 24,053 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,053 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KB Home by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

