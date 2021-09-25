Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 25,172 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 699,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

