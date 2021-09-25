Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Inogen worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $46.92 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

