Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.62 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

