Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 3,956 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $466.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

