Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $86.71 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

