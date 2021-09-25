Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 8,004 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OSI Systems worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

