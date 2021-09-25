Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,688 shares of company stock worth $89,051,678. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

