Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Strategic Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.