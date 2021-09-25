Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR opened at $65.37 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.