Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA opened at $109.77 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

