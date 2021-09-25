Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Paylocity by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.88 and a 200 day moving average of $204.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $145.18 and a 52 week high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.31.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

