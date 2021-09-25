Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.83 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 146.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

