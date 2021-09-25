Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

STRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $887.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

