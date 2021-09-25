Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0594 on Top Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Swingby has a total market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $405,000.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00107233 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,794,701 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

