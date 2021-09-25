Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 156,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

