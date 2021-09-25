SyncFab Price Tops $0.0088 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00121787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043312 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

