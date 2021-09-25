Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $38,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

