Syscoin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $179.55 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00351194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 619,676,781 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

