Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 167,669 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.95% of Harmonic worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Harmonic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harmonic by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 389,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,221. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $916.25 million, a PE ratio of -899.10, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

