Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 18,008 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.43% of Hibbett Sports worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.22. 993,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

