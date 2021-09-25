Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 189,397 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,397 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.25% of People’s United Financial worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

