Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of MaxLinear worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,392,867. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

MXL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 393,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

