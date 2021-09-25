Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.45. The stock had a trading volume of 212,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $152.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

