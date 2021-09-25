Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,250 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.20% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 348,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

