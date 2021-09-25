Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,159 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.40% of Helmerich & Payne worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 542,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 27.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,577,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 787,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

