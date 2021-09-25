Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.10% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. 34,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

