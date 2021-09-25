Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 45,078 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of HNI worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. 183,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,415. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

