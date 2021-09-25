Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 55,370 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.54% of NETGEAR worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NTGR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 199,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,144. The company has a market capitalization of $993.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,352. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

